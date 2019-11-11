LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two officers were hurt during a traffic stop that turned into a drug bust in Frankfort late last month.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Department says a deputy and a sergeant stopped 33-year-old Terrence Sharp for equipment violations on Oct. 28 on Holmes Street.
Police say he tried to run away and then fought with officers.
Both of the officers sustained minor injuries.
Police say a search of Sharp's car resulted in the discovery of marijuana, almost 200 oxycodone pills and crack cocaine.
Sharp was arrested and charged with assault of a police officer, fleeing and evading police and drug trafficking.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.