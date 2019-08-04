LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville teen has died after an accidental drowning.
The Jefferson County Coroner's office says 17-year-old Damon Kirkpatrick drowned Saturday at Taylorsville Lake in Mt. Eden, Kentucky.
According to a post on the Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Protection District's Facebook page, a crew was dispatched to the scene for a water rescue at 7:49 p.m. Saturday and located Kirkpatrick in 30 to 35 feet of water.
"They came up from Louisville just for the day to have some fun. I don't believe he was a very experienced swimmer and they attempted to swim across a little cove area," said fire chief Nathan Nation. "He went under and the others tried to rescue him."
He was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 10 p.m.
This is the second drowning at Taylorsville Lake in 2019; the first occurred May 18.
"These tragic events happen and we continually find ourselves like today reminding folks to once again please wear a life jacket," Nation said.
A GoFundMe page has since been set up to help Kirkpatrick's family cover funeral expenses.
