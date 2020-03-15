LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Churchill Downs is temporarily suspending operations at Derby City Gaming and its racetrack simulcasting, according to track officials.
Starting at midnight March 16 the slot-like historical racing machine facility will close for two weeks.
Churchill Downs officials said they "made the difficult decision to voluntarily suspend operations," in a news release Sunday.
"We sincerely apologize to our patrons for this abrupt notice and any inconvenience it may cause," officials added.
Employees will be paid during the 14-day suspension, officials said. There are no reported cases of COVID-19 at either location.
Also beginning Monday, all casinos in Indiana will close for at least 14 days, according to the Indiana Gaming Commission. They will remain closed for at least 14 days.
