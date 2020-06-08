LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The gambling scene has returned to Louisville.
Derby City Gaming was set to reopen at 8 p.m. Monday. However, it can only operate at 33% capacity, which is about 600 guests.
To keep people at least 6 feet apart, some historical racing machines have been moved and others turned off.
Before being allowed inside the building, people will have to have their temperature checked, and all employees will have to wear masks. Derby City also is encouraging guests to wear masks.
Hand sanitizing stations will be set up, and the machines and high-touch areas will be cleaned often, officials said.
