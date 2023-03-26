LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wrestling fans had a close look for Derby City Wrestling debut show taping on Sunday evening.
The television taping was held in the Russell neighborhood at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center. The show featured local and regional talent alongside top-tier stars from AEW Impact and New Japan Pro Wrestling.
Some fans arrived three hours early to get a perfect seat.
"It's great especially the location, I think it's kind of hit home when you come back down here and you are use to going to the Gardens," said Wesley Brockie. "It's got that feel to it."
"These fans, we are here because of them, without the fans, without the fans screaming for you, booing you, cheering for you, you don't have any kind of accountability," said professional Danny Limelight. "For me, I love the feeling I get when I walk through that curtain."
Derby City Wrestling will air on Saturdays at noon WDRB's sister station MY58.3.
To learn more about Derby City Wrestling, click here.
Related Stories:
- Louisville high school student becomes pro wrestling sensation
- New wrestling show debuts in Louisville's west end in March
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.