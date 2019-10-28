CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Derby Dinner Playhouse is a theater institution in southern Indiana, keeping audiences entertained for the last 45 years.
Whether it’s a scarecrow, a farmer or a pumpkin, the Clarksville theater transforms its actors into compelling characters, no matter their age. Now, the theater that’s been around since the 1970s is getting a transformation of its own.
“When they started this, 45 seasons ago, we looked like a barn,” said Tina Jo Wallace, children's theater director at Derby Dinner Playhouse.
The building hasn't had a makeover in more than a decade, but with an increased budget from $6.9 million last year to $7.6 million this year, it's getting new paint, carpet, furniture, artwork and technology.
Costumes are currently stored in trailers behind the building. In addition to the indoor renovations, the theater hopes to eventually build another building. At 5,000 square feet, it would triple the amount of space costume storage.
“Our budget has increased significantly,” Wallace said. “Part of that is for the renovation, and another part of that is to invest in our employees.”
The low unemployment rate means businesses are hiring across the country, and that includes the theater. Part of the budget increase will be used to invest in the 100 employees and attract more talent.
“It's hard," Wallace said. "We have to compete more now, because there are less people looking for work."
The renovations should be done by May. They’ll help drive subscriptions for the theater's 46th season, although with more than 12,000 current season subscribers, there aren't many empty seats in the house by show time.
“We have tremendous support from our community.” Wallace said.
Whether it's Spookly the Square Pumpkin or Elf the Musical, kids and adults stay entertained through the last curtain call.
