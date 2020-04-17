LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saturday, April 18, was supposed to be the day of Thunder Over Louisville and the start of Kentucky Derby festivities, but the all-day air show and fireworks display was just one of several events postponed by the COVID-19 global pandemic.
The mandate to practice social distancing and stay "healthy at home" may place a damper on the large-scare events, but Kentucky Derby Festival representatives said there are still ways can celebrate the season at home.
On any other year, this season is Louisville's time to shine. While the Kentucky Derby festival team said everyone's health and safety is their top priority, they admit today stings a little.
Aimee Boyd, a spokeswoman for KDF, said officials have been watching the coronvirus since January. One month ago, their team postponed Thunder Over Louisville to Aug. 15 and the Kentucky Derby to Sept. 5.
KDF organizers said they're cautiously optimistic and still meet daily to plan for these events. KDF president Matt Gibson released a video on Facebook Friday morning.
"We know you're used to seeing our iconic pink jackets and Pegasus Pins around town this time of year," he said in the video. "We miss all of our fans and putting on one of the nation's biggest shows for the first Saturday in May. But we know we can't be doing that right now.
"For now, we need to support the effort to flatten the curve, and hope you will too."
Beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday, WDRB will air a "Thunder Throwback" airshow and fireworks display, replaying our 2016 broadcast of the event.
The Kentucky Derby Festival encourages families to sit on a blanket in their living rooms and watch.
