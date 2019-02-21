LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Derby Festival Pegasus pins are now available for purchase, but right now, there's only one place you can snag one.
The first shipment of pins arrived Thursday at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience on Main Street in downtown Louisville. Also up for grabs: limited edition Pegasus Pin bourbon bottles, sealed with gold wax.
This year's pins are a miniature version of the Derby Festival jacket in fuschia and blue.
The $6 pins give you access to dozens of events while also providing funds for the Derby Festival.
"The Pegasus Pin makes up 25 percent of our income to help fund the Derby Festival, and it's really the way the community can support all 70 events of the Kentucky Derby festival and get something in return," said Mike Berry, president and CEO of the Kentucky Derby Festival.
The pins will be available at many other local retailers, including grocery stores, gas stations and banks, beginning March 4.
This year's Kentucky Derby will be on Saturday, May 4.
