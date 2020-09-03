LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In another big change to Kentucky Derby week, the Garland of Roses and Lillies are being crafted at Churchill Downs this week, instead of Kroger.
Normally, the garland is sewn together at the grocery store with the public able to watch the process as it happens. But due to COVID-19, floral designers are changing venues, so both garlands are being made at Churchill Downs. The public can still watch the process happen live on Churchill Downs' website or virtually at the Kroger in Middletown.
Kroger master floral designers began creating the Garland of Lillies at 3 p.m. Thursday; work starts on the famous Kentucky Derby Garland of Roses at 2 p.m. Friday.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.