LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first Saturday in May is all about big brims, big bets and big budgets. But can you do Derby on a dime? We put local stylist Shannon Kessler of Primp Style Lounge to the challenge of creating a complete Derby outfit for less than $50.
"Doing Derby on a budget is not hard to do. You just have to know where to look and what resonates with you," said Kessler.
We started at Stella's Resale Boutique in St. Matthews.
"Resale is great, because you're not spending full retail price to get something you're only going to wear once, maybe twice in its lifetime," said Kessler.
The great Derby debate is where do you start? Hat or dress? Kessler says neither.
"I personally like to start with my shoes, because I'm walking all the time and I want to make sure my feet are comfortable," she said.
And because they're resale, Kessler says at $28, if they get ruined you're not going to be that sad. Kessler says with Derby, don't play it safe, but don't feel like you have to break the bank.
"It doesn't have to be over the top unless you want it to be. I think this guy is $22 and this one is $24," she said pointing out a dress and fascinator.
Next, we stopped at the Sassy Fox just down the street.
"I think if you can come in with an open mind, but maybe have somewhat of a plan," said Kessler.
Kessler admits resale can be overwhelming because of the wide variety available, but she says patience can pay off.
"Have one thing specific and not come in with the expectation that everything is going to fall into place, because it might and it might not," she said.
Just finding one right piece can mean finding the perfect accessories quickly. Kessler created three distinct looks, each for less than $100.
"We found our hat and we found a dress and then you cross your fingers that it's under budget. This hat is $62 and the dress is 75% off so it's $17."
Derby on a dime means not spending major cash, but Kessler says don't feel like you have to settle.
"So even if you might find a great deal on a great dress, or even a hat or great pair of shoes you want to make sure you're comfortable in it. Because that's where your confidence is going to shine," she said.
The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby is Saturday, May 4.
