LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pam Darnall, president and CEO of the Family & Children's Place, is quick to brag about the work her team does each day.
"We are really the lifeblood of some of the most critical public safety in our community," she said. "Keeping young people from getting hurt, keeping young people from getting into violent situations."
But her nonprofit that keeps families free from abuse is about to feel some pain.
"I don't think that it's over-speaking. I think it's right on," she said sternly. "This is the most challenging time that I've ever seen in the nonprofit world in our community."
Family & Children's Place is one of about 100 regional nonprofits partnered with Metro United Way. Each year, the United Way divvies up a pot of money to those nonprofits. But this year, those organizations will see less from the United Way, reduced funding anywhere from 30% to 50%.
"Our United Way reduction is about 32.5%, or about $347,000," Darnall said.
While the amount of giving is trending downward, that's not the sole reason for the surprise cuts.
Theresa Reno-Weber, the president and CEO of Metro United Way, points out fundraising campaigns netted $20.6 million to invest into the community. However, she said more donors chose to change their approach this year to grant making "away from unrestricted grants," that the United Way can use freely on the most critical needs, "to more tailored investment areas."
"Our staff turned over every stone, knocked on every door, and worked every angle we could to generate the financial resources we did," she wrote in a somber letter to nonprofit partners. "Unfortunately, the non-restricted dollars that have funded our partners historically saw a substantial loss and decreased by 32% or approximately $3 million. This loss of unrestricted dollars is tied to the losses in the workplace campaign, as well as major shifts in previously unrestricted investments."
Reno-Weber said the Metro United Way discourages donors from restricting funds to certain causes, because it means less money for the vast majority of other nonprofits.
"We have a lot of momentum and a lot of great outcomes that are happening in our community that won't be able to happen this year because of those losses," she said.
Darnall isn't just worried about her nonprofit. She feels the impact will be felt across Kentuckiana and wants the community to understand the magnitude of the approaching storm.
"Across the sector, there will be fewer people being able to be served who need a Big Brother or Big Sister, probably," she said. "Through the community, there will be probably less resources for families living with homelessness. There will probably be less resources for mental health work."
To make matters worse, many of those same nonprofits, including Family & Children's Place, are already expecting to get less funding from Metro Government next year because of Louisville's budget cuts.
It's why Darnall wants anyone who can to give anything they can.
