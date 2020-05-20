LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You'll have to wait a bit longer before you can sip coffee inside a Heine Brothers' cafe.
The Louisville coffee shop chain said it's not ready to open its doors to customers just yet.
Restaurants and cafes in Kentucky and Indiana are getting the OK to reopen with limited capacity. But Heine Brothers' officials said they want to watch, listen and learn for a few more weeks.
The chain likely also will reopen its cafes in stages to keep employees and customers safe.
Drive-thru and carry-out are still available.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.