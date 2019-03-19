Despite community opposition, Shelbyville Planning Commission approves Jeptha Creed expansion plan

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wearing red as a sign of opposition, people who live near a proposed second location to Jeptha Creed Distillery spoke out Tuesday night in front of the Shelbyville Planning Commission.
Most people at the meeting said they do not want the 196-acre project to become a reality. Jeptha Creed wants to make 200 acres between Woodlawn and Hooper Station Roads in Shelbyville its second location with a new distillery, bottling building and rickhouses.
One of the biggest concerns for those residents is how narrow Cooper Station and Woodlawn Roads are. They say it won't be able to handle the semis and additional traffic.
"The roads are not safe ... for large vehicles to travel with the level of frequency that we expect would occur," said Chris King, who opposes the plan.
Environmental impacts were also topic of discussion.
"How can we be assured that our farming lives will not be adversely affected by the presence of this proposed distiller?" said Doug Welch, who opposes the plan.
After nearly two hours the commission voted unanimously to approve the plan.
"I think it's a nice project," said Kevin Young, a land engineer. "Jeptha Creed has done a wonderful job, and I think it is good for Shelby County to have the opportunity to expand."
Developers hope to break ground in the next year, but the project won't be completed for several years. Thirty employees will eventually be hired.
