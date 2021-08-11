LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With new restrictions in place, teachers were expecting a few hiccups on the first day of school in Louisville.
Out of more than 90,000 kids, 126 couldn't make it to the first day. They had to quarantine because they either tested positive for COVID-19 or were exposed to someone who did.
Many restrictions are in place to avoid that.
The classrooms at Wilder Elementary School were bursting with excitement on the first day. Most students know why masks are required this year.
"It's because coronavirus can spread when you're really close," fourth-grader Carole'lia Norfleet said. "So because it might be really, really bad for other people to get coronavirus, especially elders, because they can get really, really sick and they can die from it."
She said she doesn't want to be wearing a mask.
"It is too hot to be wearing a mask," she said. "It is summertime, I mean."
She said even though she has to wear a mask, she's glad she can be in the classroom.
"It's just better, because your teacher can actually come over there and help you instead of being on the screen and then like you have to hold up your work and stuff," she said.
The first day, Wilder Principal Bill Perkins said, never comes without hiccups, though.
"You're gonna have buses running a little bit late, especially with elementary kids," Perkins said. "You're gonna have some of them that forget their name when they're coming in, but we have caring adults and we have wonderful parents, just a great staff that's very well prepared to receive students and usher them back into the building with love."
With the district worrying about getting 60,000 kids to school on the bus, they said it's a new process for everyone.
"That's why it may take a little bit longer on the first day, especially as they go through the bus rosters, assigning the seats for all the students and then also making sure every student has a mask when they get on the bus," said Renee Murphy, chief of communications a JCPS. "It may take just a few extra moments as we get started."
More than 700 bus routes are covered this year. Murphy said there's no shortage of drivers making sure those kids get to school.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.