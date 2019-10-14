LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the last two years, the Ohio River has proven to be difficult when it comes to Louisville hosting the Ironman triathlon.
In 2018, the swim portion didn't start until 8 a.m. because of currents in the Ohio River, and the swim was shorted from 2.4 miles to .9 miles. This year, the swim portion was canceled altogether after the Kentucky Division of Water and the Kentucky Department of Public Health issued a recreational public health advisory citing algae blooms.
Still, organizers say Ironman will be back to Louisville in 2020.
"We're excited to come back in 2020 for a 14th year and work with the Louisville Sports Commission and Norton Sports Health and host another great event," said Drew Wolff, operations director for Ironman.
According to the Louisville Sports Commission, 2019 marked the end of a five-year deal with Ironman in Louisville. Karl Schmitt, with the commission, said plans are in place for Ironman to come back in 2020 as part of a one-year extension. After that, plans are unclear.
Despite the swim being canceled this year, athletes were still able to qualify for the 2020 world championships in Hawaii.
Colin Morris, an athlete from Canada who has now qualified for two world championships, said he didn't mind the swim being canceled.
"I'm just privileged to be doing this race, and the fact that I'm healthy and able to qualify for Hawaii, it's just one of the best things personally to me that I've ever experienced," he said.
For others, this was their first Ironman and they had trained nearly a year for a triathlon, so they wanted to prove to themselves that they could do all three portions: the swim, the 112-mile bike ride and the marathon.
"It's something I had been training for for the last 10 months," said Josh McGrath, a competitor from North Carolina. "Training started in January, so if I wasn't able to get the swim in, it would've been that big question -- that what if."
McGrath called Louisville's downtown YMCA after finding out the swim was canceled. In turn, the YMCA opened two hours early for McGrath and around 20 other Ironman athletes to use the pool the morning of the event.
"Getting the swim in, even though it wasn't officially a part of the race, proved that I could do it," he said.
In all, participants and organizers said they were happy to be in Louisville to compete.
"It's really about the journey and the people you do it with. Crossing the finish line is just the bonus," said Christy Richbourg, a competitor from Texas who finished third in her age division.
McGrath said he specifically chose Louisville as the place to run his first Ironman after hearing about the community here.
"The city support here in Louisville was phenomenal for athletes," he said. "Nothing embodies that more than the local YMCA opening up like it did yesterday."
"Louisville [is] second to none as far as communities that come out and support our event," Wolff added.
Wolff said nearly 2,000 athletes competed in Louisville's 2019 Ironman. Out of that, 66 athletes qualified for the world championships next year in Hawaii.
Pete Goodmann, director of the Kentucky Division of Water, said the advisory on the Ohio River remains in effect until further notice.
Goodmann said visually, the water looks better now than it did last week, but there are still more tests to be done and more samples to gather. He said the Ohio River Sanitation Commission is meeting later this week to decide what to do next. He said new data should be collected Wednesday.
