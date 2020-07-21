FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear is holding off on ordering new coronavirus restrictions despite reporting 674 new cases on Tuesday, the second-highest daily total.
On Monday, Beshear asked Kentuckians not to travel to nine hotspot states, and rolled back private, in-home gatherings from 50 people to no more than ten.
The governor said he wants to give those actions, along with his July 10 mask mandate, time to work.
“This time next week, we really hope that we can see these cases to stop escalating,” he said.
Beshear said, “there is no safe region” in the state anymore, and he urged people to comply with health guidelines.
“This is the time for statewide action, all of us coming together to make sure we get this done,” he said.
If there is any good news, the number of Kentuckians dying from Covid-19 remains relatively low.
Beshear said the state’s mortality rate is about 3%, among the lowest in the nation.
The governor credits hospitals and health care workers, but said he is concerned that if numbers keep rising, the system could be overwhelmed.
“The concern is if we have a huge escalation like we’re seeing in Florida and Arizona and others, and we eat up our hospital beds, we eat up our ICUs and we eat up our ventilators — and we’re not there in Kentucky, I want to keep us from being there — then your mortality rate shoots up,” Beshear said.
Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack pushed back against against the idea that the administration is fear-mongering.
“We don't really know the true extent of our vulnerability, and who will ultimately be impacted, and who may have chronic long term consequences,” he said. “I don't consider that fear mongering. I consider it informing.”
Beshear said he will have more information later in the week on the increasing number of children with the virus. On Tuesday, 22 children under age 5 tested positive.
The governor also said that "we still have time" to make big events, such as the Kentucky State Fair and the Kentucky Derby, safe.
