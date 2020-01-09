LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A push from a southern Indiana teacher to save his school from closing didn't work.
In a 4-3 vote Monday, the North Lawrence Community Schools Board of School Trustees decided to close Stalker Elementary School.
It's part of a larger redistricting plan that will see the Bedford-area school system drop from nine elementary schools to six.
In November, we featured the new Stalker Student news program.
Brian Young's 4th and 5th graders pitch news stories every day, shoot the video and broadcast it to the rest of the school via YouTube.
The teacher hoped decision makers would value the program enough to keep the school open, but Stalker will close at the end of this school year.
