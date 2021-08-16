LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana University was one of the first public universities to require students to get vaccinated before the start of the school year. Most students said that's OK as long as they have a somewhat normal start to the school year.
That start began Monday, a busy day as students moved into their new Bloomington homes.
"Can't wait to get started here," freshman Nate Falender said. "Looking forward to meeting all the new people, living on my own."
But students said what's even more exciting is feeling almost back to normal.
"I was OK with it," freshman Mary Babcock, said. "I really wanted to go to this school, so I was willing to get the vaccine."
Eight students sued the school when it announced its requirement, saying a vaccine mandate violated their rights.
"I didn't have too much concerns about that," Falender said. "I mean, I wanted to come to school here, so I guess whatever it took."
But the U.S. Supreme Court refused to block the university's plan, marking the first time the high court weighed in on a vaccine mandate.
"I think having the vaccine is a good idea, and I hope we can get through this," said Michael Falender, Nate's father.
Parents and kids alike support the decision to vaccinate students.
"I was very sad," Michael Falender said. "For kids to have to go through high school with this pandemic is ridiculous, and unfortunately, it happened. But if we can get back to normal, I'd be extremely happy."
And despite the restrictions, they said it feels good to be there.
"I feel like it was going to to come the day where we were able to come outside and talk to people without masks," Babcock said. "I feel like, over time, we'll just go back to being normal."
Vaccines are not required at the University of Kentucky or at the University of Louisville. They are encouraged, though. People who are not vaccinated at those universities are required to wear a mask on campus.
