LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While COVID-19 restrictions in Kentuckiana prevented organizations and businesses from hosting their usual sit-down Thanksgiving meals for families experiencing poverty, many still found ways to serve members of the community.
In New Albany, Indiana, the Southern Indiana Salvation Army cooked meals and packaged them individually for those who needed a hot plate on Thanksgiving. Instead of serving a dinner at its facility, as it does annually, members of the organization hand delivered the meals to families in their cars.
The Salvation Army delivered and handed out around 150 meals to community members on Thursday, Captain Catherine Fitzgerald said. Hundreds of meals were distributed around Kentuckiana on Thursday.
Harry's Tap House in Jeffersonville, Indiana, took an approach similar to the Salvation Army. Employees prepared meals all morning Thursday in an effort to provide food for those in need and families that have been directly impacted by the pandemic.
"We've got a few elderly who just don't cook and have nowhere to go because of COVID," said James Corbin, owner of Harry's Tap House.
Veteran's Club President Jeremey Harrell, who passed out food Thursday in Louisville, also noticed an uptick in individuals and families needing help this year because of the coronavirus.
"There's a lot of folks this year who thought they would never be in this predicament who are now in this situation," he said. "It could happen to any of us."
The pandemic was a big reason why Harrell decided to hand out meals to people on the streets this year. Usually, Veteran's Club hosts a formal dinner for those in need. That was cancelled, so Harrell took matters into his own hands.
"We want these folks to know that people care about them," he said. "It does matter whether or not they enjoy this holiday just like we do. That's why we're here today."
