LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana has yet to see anyone in the state test positive for the contagious coronavirus, but health officials said they are ready if it shows up.
So far, 60 people with travel histories that may have exposed them to the virus have all tested negative. Members of the Indiana State Health Department said they are taking every precaution to keep it that way.
"If they test positive and they're not ill and need to be in the hospital, they can self-isolate at home with follow-up (appointments) with the local health departments," said Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner. "It will be a longer period of time, because they'll need to be able to test negative for two days in a row with regards to the coronavirus."
More test kits should arrive from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by Friday, said Box, who added that she is confident Indiana can handle this after dealing with the past concerns — such as H1N1, Ebola and MERS.
