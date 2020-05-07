LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The ramp from Preston Highway to Interstate 265 West is closed until further notice.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the concrete at the top of the pier on the ramp's bridge is deteriorating. The pier provides support to the bridge.
"Safety is our main concern," KYTC spokesperson Stephanie Caros said. "We don't want to put any motorist on the bridge when we've got that going on."
Crews first began to notice the problem during routine inspection two years ago. KYTC didn't see a need for repairs then but said it made a note to check back in later.
Now, the damage has gotten much worse.
"In two years, it has deteriorated significantly," Caros said. "Two years ago, it was something we made a note of to check on, not something at that point in time we were concerned about. But, at this point in time, it has."
The project wasn't scheduled, so KYTC still has to secure funding. It's not known how long it could take to even start the project, let alone complete it.
The ramp will remain completely closed until completion, KYTC said.
Detour signs instruct drivers that need to reconnect to I-265 West to follow Preston Highway to I-265 East to Smyrna Road.
