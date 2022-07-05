LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man didn't want multiple sclerosis to slow him down.
Patrick Bristoe was diagnosed with the chronic disease that affects the central nervous system in 2009. For years, he managed the symptoms with medications, but over time, the physical symptoms grew more severe.
"I didn't know what it was, I didn't know anything about it," Bristoe said. "I started having issues, started having problems. MS started saying, 'hey, I'm here.' Next thing you know, I'm in rehab."
Eventually, Bristoe found himself needing a wheelchair and mobility scooter just to get around. With MS, the immune system causes communication problems between the brain and the rest of the body.
"Fatigue doesn't even do it justice on how tired you are," Bristoe said. "You can't even raise your arm. You can't do nothing."
Bristoe was motivated to improve his health, so he started physical therapy at Norton Healthcare last fall.
He could barely get up out of a chair when he started.
Abby Scinta, a physical therapist at Norton Healthcare, knew there was work to do when she first saw Bristoe in the waiting room. But Bristoe was determined to do the work.
"The more I worked with him, the more I knew how hard he worked at home, then I raised my expectations a little bit," Scinta said.
Six months after starting physical therapy, Bristoe walked a 5K.
It wasn't easy. When Bristoe started training at the Big Four Bridge in downtown Louisville, he could only do a quarter and a half around the walking bridge. But he kept coming back, and willed his way to doing the entire bridge.
The training culminated in his first 5K.
"That was a 'hold my beer kind of moment,'" Bristoe said.
"I probably didn't think he would be running 5Ks within six months," Scinta said.
Though his battle with MS is not over, his efforts in physical therapy and working at home have helped him reclaim independence.
"Everybody has to find their 'why.' Why do you do something? Why, why am I doing it? Because I like to stand up. I like to walk. I like to go."
