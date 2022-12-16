LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District crews are working through the night on an emergency sewer repair in the Clifton neighborhood.
Workers say a build up of rock and stone clogged a sewer line and closed the roadway at 2117 Frankfort Avenue.
It means a detour for traffic on Frankfort Avenue for the next 2-3 days.
The company says there will be no water or sewer service disruption for the repairs and area businesses will remain open.
Sidewalks will also remain open.
