LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After months of anticipation, the Sherman Minton Renewal Project is set to begin Tuesday, July 13.
Beginning that evening, construction will start on the ramps at both the Interstate 65/Interstate 265 interchange, and the Interstate 64/I-265 interchange.
Project Spokeswoman Andrea Brady said that initial ramp construction will strengthen the shoulders to increase capacity when the larger construction phases begin.
Drivers should expect lane and ramp closures at night for about one or two weeks. Detour signs will be posted, but Brady said drivers shouldn't need to find an alternate route due to ramp construction.
Once ramp repairs are complete, Phase 1 of the project is expected to begin in late-August.
"At that time, the work is going to be focused on structural steel repairs," Brady said. "The lower deck will be replaced and also painting of the bridge trusses."
At this time, the six lanes of traffic will be reduced to two in each direction. I-265 and I-65 will serve as detour routes while lanes are restricted.
"I think the most important thing to keep in mind is with the detours that are planned for drivers, there might be some delay for drivers," Brady said. "However, we're not anticipating any significant backups or traffic cues."
Each day, about 70,000 cars travel over the Ohio River to-and-from New Albany to Louisville.
The bridge is 2,053 feet long, and the entire renewal project will take place in multiple phases, spanning over three years. When complete, officials said the project will add up to 30 years of life onto the 59-year-old bridge.
To sign up for text and email alerts regarding the project and possible traffic delays, click here.
