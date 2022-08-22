LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Last month's flooding throughout eastern Kentucky has been devastating for farmers in the region.
Arch Sebastian, president of the Mountain Cattlemen's Association, worries some farmers will leave the region.
Livestock and hay are two of the region's driving forces in agriculture, and flood water washed away many animals. The best land is in low-lying areas, and now, inches to feet of silt and sediment have covered hayfields, making them unworkable.
That could impact growing for years to come.
"A lot of these folks are getting ready to start their second cutting of hay when this storm hit, when this flooding happened," Sebastian said. "So now they have no pasture fields to cut."
That also means there's no hay to feed surviving livestock. Farmers also suffered losses to critical infrastructure, like coops and fencing.
The cattlemen's association is gathering hundreds of thousands of pounds of feed and other supplies to help.
