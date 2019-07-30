LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of one of Louisville’s wealthiest zip codes are protesting a plan to build affordable housing in their neighborhood.
Louisville developer LDG Development wants to build 164 apartments on a 13-acre lot off Highway 42 in Prospect. The development would be called Prospect Family and would include seven multi-family buildings and clubhouse.
Documents from Louisville Metro Housing Authority show 100 of the 164 apartments will be available to people who relocate from west Louisville's public housing complex, Beecher Terrace.
Residents had a long list of concerns and reasons why they don’t think Prospect Family would fit the neighborhood.
Some said they fear increased traffic and crime, and they’re concerned for wildlife. Many homes in the area are private and surrounded by trees. Some said losing privacy would be "devastating." Many people have questions about schools and busing.
It's not the first time neighbors have voiced these types of concerns.
Prospect Cove was a low-income housing development that was proposed but is now on hold because Metro Council chose not to rezone land for the project in 2017. Prospect Cove would be built on Forest Cove Lane and River Road. It would include affordable housing for people 55 years old and older. It would also be built by LDG Development.
The land for Prospect Cove would need rezoning, but the land for Prospect Family does not.
"The 13-acre site is properly zoned and only needs ministerial approval to move forward,” LDG Spokesperson Christi Liner-Robinson said. “More importantly, the Prospect Family Apartments reflects LDG Development’s on-going commitment to providing high quality and attainable housing options to seniors and working families throughout Louisville Metro and our firms long standing guiding philosophy that everyone deserves a quality place to live.”
Prospect Mayor John Evans hasn't responded to multiple requests for comment.
He told WDRB News in 2017 that he didn't support Prospect Cove because it was a massive structure, not because it was low-income.
Liner-Robinson said if all goes according to plan, Prospect Family would still be another two years away from opening.
