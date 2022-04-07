LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is experiencing a shortage of tens of thousands of homes, according to the city's Housing Needs Assessment.
The assessment is done every five years and was most recently done in 2019.
The report found 31,412 homes were needed to meet the need of those making 30% of the area median income. For those making 50% AMI, the unmet need was just over 22,500 homes.
Developers like LDG say they're ready to build lower income housing complexes to help combat the housing crisis.
"That's 30,000 units, thousands of individuals that lack quality housing today. When you think about the impact of that, that shows up in our schools, it shows up in health outcomes," said Executive Vice President of LDG Development Christi Lanier-Robinson.
Lanier-Robinson says the company does what it can to find a balance between the needs of its future residents and residents already living in the area.
"It's not going to be a situation where everyone is happy but hopefully we can come to a compromise and come up with something that is best for the community as a whole," said Lanier-Robinson.
Sometimes though, a compromise isn't always possible and plans for a development falls through.
According to Louisville Forward, between 2010 and 2019, plans for 17,385 single family homes and 25,979 multi-family units, like apartments, were approved.
However, just because they got approval, doesn't mean all of those projects were completed.
Adam Hall with the Metropolitan Housing Coalition says often times it's a combination of public concern and zoning limitations that can halt a project from progressing.
"Seventy percent of Jefferson County is zoned for a single house on a single lot so achieving density can be really challenging," said Hall. "Metropolitan Housing Coalition is pushing for reforms in the land development code so there can be more diversity in housing."
Hall says if zoning limitations are reduced, it could allow for more affordable housing to be built around the city to meet needs in many communities, rather than just one particular area or neighborhood.
Hall and Lanier-Robinson say the solution is more housing, and that it begins with addressing misconceptions regarding low-income housing.
"Often times people come at it from a concern that affordable housing will decrease their property values, but there's very little evidence that that's actually the case," said Hall.
"I think sort of the misnomers about what multilevel housing is and what it's not," said Lanier-Robinson. "Helping someone understand why someone would want to live in an apartment instead of owning a home. Helping people understand that traffic patterns have changed and helping people understand the economic benefits the community stands to gain when you build multi-level housing."
Hall says the housing problem has been ongoing for several years and it's going to take a while to fix.
"I think the longer we push out these decisions, the longer it's going to take to right-size the market," said Hall.
