LOUISVILLE, KY (WDRB) -- Community members are being asked weigh in on the future of the former Urban Government Center in Paristown Pointe.
The empty building sits at 810 Barret Avenue. Monday, an open house was held where people could see proposals from two different developers.
Underhill Associates' wants to turn the property into multi-generational housing and retail space.
Paristown Preservation Trust also wants to bring in hundreds of families to the area.
"This 10-acres is crucial to our city right now," Shannon Musselman, with the Paristown Pointe Neighborhood Association, said. "We have got to get our city back to functioning and we got to get the economy moving, and we need to get people back to work. We need this campus and this 10 acres to definitely house employment and retail, coffee shops. Anything that's like that to get our city back to functioning."
Louisville Forward said it expects the chosen developer to be named by late October.
If you would like to view the proposals and weigh in click here.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.