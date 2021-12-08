LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly five years after two young girls were murdered in Delphi, Indiana, recent developments in their case have family members hopeful for an arrest.
Indiana State Police detectives investigating the murders of Libby German and Abby Williams said Monday they want to speak to anyone who may have had an interaction with the social media account "anthony_shots."
Police said the account has been used to solicit nude photos of young girls and to try to meet up with them.
Libby German's grandfather said he's cautiously optimistic that the new information may be just what police need to find his granddaughter's killer.
"I think it's another piece of the puzzle, you know what I mean? I truly do," Mike Patty told Fox59. "Not very often that police come out and ask for the public's help. Here's a place where somebody can step up and really help."
Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, disappeared after being dropped off near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi on Feb. 13, 2017. The next day, police found the girls dead near the Delphi Historic Trail, which is about 60 miles north of Indianapolis.
Police have released sketches of a possible suspect and even a somewhat blurry photo of a man who may be connected to the girls' disappearance, but nothing has led to an arrest.
ISP isn't saying how the "anthony_shots" social media account is connected to the murders. According to court documents, 27-year-old Kegan Kline was arrested shortly after the girls were murdered in 2017 in connection to the fake account. He has not been officially linked to the murder case.
