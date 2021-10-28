LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Struggling families not only need food and a place to stay. Many are also having a hard time paying for items needed for their babies.
Now, there's a place offering help.
The American World Community Center is providing complimentary access to diapers, wipes, creams and other related baby items at its new diaper closet in south Louisville.
A $10,000 donation from Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield made the closet happen. Additional donations from Anthem will open eight more diaper closets in Kentucky.
Nearly 20% of Kentucky children live in low-income families with a single parent, according to the National Center for Children in Poverty.
