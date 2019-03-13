LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- DICK'S Sporting Goods has pulled the trigger on the decision to get rid of guns at some of its stores.
Beginning in August, DICK'S will eliminate guns and other hunting products from 125 stores.
The company decided to ban gun sales after the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Fla.
DICK'S will replace the merchandise with batting cages, ski apparel and other sports gear. If the switch is successful, the company says it will be expanded to other stores.
