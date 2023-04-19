LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Crestwood native saved two lives in two random incidents during his senior year of college by refusing to hesitate.
Zack Mason is a senior at Centre College in Danville, Ky. The 2019 South Oldham High School graduate has been a member of Centre's football team as an offensive lineman for the past four years.
Last September, Mason and the Colonels were traveling to Memphis to play Rhodes College. The team stopped for lunch at Vanderbilt University in Nashville.
"Our whole team was there getting lunch," Mason said. "As soon as we sat down to eat, this girl came up to us."
She didn't say anything to the group of football players, so Mason was initially confused.
"We asked her if she was all right, she shook her head, 'no,'" Mason said. "Then I asked her if she was choking, because it was a nonverbal response. She nodded her head."
Mason proceed to perform the Heimlich maneuver, which he learned at Oldham County Schools' Arvin Center in a sports medicine class when he was 17 years old.
"It just stuck with me," Mason said. "Just sprung into action, didn't hesitate."
While he didn't think much of the first life-saving moment, Mason once again sprung into action in March.
He was on spring break in Gulf Shores, Ala. standing in waist deep water with friends in the Gulf of Mexico when he heard someone yelling from shore.
"We couldn't make out what they were saying," Mason said. "But then he pointed and we saw two girls probably about 100 yards away from us just getting torn up by the water. Without hesitation, we just took off swimming as fast as we could get there."
Mason, who is 6-foot-3, estimated the water was about six-feet deep when he and fellow Centre College senior Cole Littleton reached the swimmers.
"We got hold of both girls, the other girl was a lot more unresponsive, I think she got a lot of water in her lungs because when we got back to shore, she started throwing up," Mason said. "The girl I was with was just a very serious panic state, like exhaustion, a lot of emotions. So I just tried to get her to a point where I could stand and get more stable and get her to calm down. She had her arms around me and was holding on for dear life."
Once Mason, his friends and the rescued swimmers arrived on shore, other people rushed to help them. Emergency crews arrived on the scene shortly thereafter.
"Everyone started clapping for us, people were shaking our hands," Mason said. "It really hit me, what could have been out of that situation if we weren't there."
While Mason admitted to being a bit nervous performing the Heimlich maneuver, he didn't have time to think during the water rescue.
"It was just putting other people before myself," Mason said.
Mason has devoted his educational pursuits to physical therapy school. He graduates from Centre College on May 21. He'll then pursue a Doctor of Physical Therapy Degree at Regis University in Denver.
He encourages people to learn the Heimlich maneuver and learn CPR.
"From my experiences, it can be needed at a random place at a random time," Mason said. "Never once did I think it would happen. So it definitely comes in handy. You never know when you're going to need it."
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.