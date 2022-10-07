LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is 32 days away from electing a new mayor, and the two candidates vying for votes came together Friday to share their plans to address many of the city's toughest problems.
Much of the discussion at Mixx Lounge in the Newburg neighborhood centered around the problems in Metro Corrections. An inmate died there this week, the 12th to die at the jail since last November. Jail Director Jerry Collins said his staff is already well on its way to fixing the problems plaguing the facility, Republican Bill Dieruf and Democrat Craig Greenberg both promised that changes would come in their administrations.
Both men said they wouldn't spend taxpayer dollars on building a new facility, but Dieruf wants renovations to the building at 6th and Liberty streets.
"We need to reformulate what the jail looks, like because, right now, it's unsafe, it's unkept and it's not humane the way we're having people go into jail," Dieruf said.
Greenberg calls the ongoing problems at Metro Corrections a crisis. Collins said people are getting creative to try to get drugs inside the building. He said the jail's intelligence unit is working every day to stop the drugs, an issue they're seeing constantly.
"We need to ensure drugs aren't coming into the jail," Greenberg said. "We need to do everything possible for those who are incarcerated to end this cycle."
Dieruf touted programs that have shown success under his leadership as the mayor of Jeffersontown, like the Angel and Reach programs, which connect those suffering from addiction with help.
"Syringe exchange was a great idea at first," he said. "What we found out is we have to go out to them to be able to exchange the needles."
Greenberg emphasized the need to better address the root causes of addiction, speaking for the an increase in Narcan training and calls to expand the city's 911 diversion program. He said some 911 calls might not be violent but rather something struggling with an addiction or mental health issue. In that scenario, he said, there are other trained professionals that can go out on that run to join Louisville Metro Police officers.
Both candidates were asked how they will move the city past the Breonna Taylor tragedy and improve LMPD.
"It needs to be the best trained, the most trusted and the most transparent police department in America," Greenberg said.
On a broad level Friday night, Dieruf appealed to voters on the grounds of his experience, and Greenberg made a promise of transparency and accountability.
Election Day is Nov. 8.
