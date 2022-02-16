LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville is offering a new program for the grandparent or parent in your life who may not understand the internet.
Option to Success Family Services in the Russell neighborhood is offering the free digital literacy program for anyone — there are no age or income requirements.
The course will cover how to use email, the internet, basic navigation and searches.
Students can go at their own pace during the class, with the option to attend up to three times per week.
Each graduate will receive a free computer after completing the city-funded program.
Classes will take place at Option to Success Family Services at 3155 Commerce Center Place. To sign up, call 384-0091.
