Dine out while helping local charities during Louisville Restaurant Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Give a helping hand to local charities while dining out when Louisville Restaurant Week kicks off on Feb. 24.
Through March 1, participating restaurants will offer three-course menus for $26, $36 or $46. One dollar from every meal purchased during the week will be donated to the Coalition for the Homeless to support its Rx: Housing Fund and to Goodwill Industries of Kentucky Soft Skills Academy.
Participating restaurants include:
- 8Up Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen (350 W. Chestnut St.)
- Brasserie Provence (150 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy.)
- Bob’s Steak & Chop House (400 S. 2nd St.)
- Charr'd Bourbon Kitchen & Lounge (1903 Embassy Square Blvd.)
- Fork & Barrel (2244 Frankfort Ave.)
- Four Pegs (1053 Goss Ave.)
- LouVino (1606 Bardstown Rd. and 11400 Main St.)
- Mark's Feed Store (Multiple locations)
- Morton's The Steakhouse (626 W Main St.)
- Napa River Grill (1211 Herr Ln.)
- Neighborhood Services (400 S 2nd St.)
- Porch Kitchen & Bar (280 W Jefferson St. #1432)
- Proof on Main (702 W Main St.)
- Repeal Oak-Fired Steakhouse (101 W. Main St.)
- Sarino (1030 Goss Ave.)
- The Melting Pot (2045 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy.)
- Walker's Exchange (140 N. Fourth St.)
More participating restaurants may be announced as Restaurant Week approaches, organizers said. Menus will be posted online Friday. For more information, visit Louisville Restaurant Week's official website.
