LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local organization is hosting a fundraiser in honor of World Aids Day. 

World Aids Day is Dec. 1. 

House of Ruth is hosting Dining Out for Life. The organization works to end homelessness among people living with HIV and AIDS.

Some of Kentuckiana's best restaurants are coming together to support the effort. You can help just by dining at any of the restaurants. A percentage of sales from each restaurant will go toward House of Ruth. 

Here is a list of restaurants participating:

Blue Dog Bakery - open for lunch

Boombozz, Highlands – open for lunch and dinner

Come Back Inn - open for dinner

El Mundo, Highlands – open for lunch and dinner

El Mundo, Crescent Hill – open for lunch and dinner

H.M. Frank’s O’Shea’s, Jeffersonville – open for lunch and dinner

O’Shea’s, Highlands – open for lunch and dinner

Patrick O’Shea’s, downtown – open for lunch and dinner

Porcini - open for dinner

Red Hog - open for dinner

Sarino - open for dinner

The Irish Rover – open for lunch and dinner

The Post - open for dinner

To learn more about House of Ruth and its mission, visit HouseofRuth.net

