LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local organization is hosting a fundraiser in honor of World Aids Day.
World Aids Day is Dec. 1.
House of Ruth is hosting Dining Out for Life. The organization works to end homelessness among people living with HIV and AIDS.
Some of Kentuckiana's best restaurants are coming together to support the effort. You can help just by dining at any of the restaurants. A percentage of sales from each restaurant will go toward House of Ruth.
Here is a list of restaurants participating:
Blue Dog Bakery - open for lunch
Boombozz, Highlands – open for lunch and dinner
Come Back Inn - open for dinner
El Mundo, Highlands – open for lunch and dinner
El Mundo, Crescent Hill – open for lunch and dinner
H.M. Frank’s O’Shea’s, Jeffersonville – open for lunch and dinner
O’Shea’s, Highlands – open for lunch and dinner
Patrick O’Shea’s, downtown – open for lunch and dinner
Porcini - open for dinner
Red Hog - open for dinner
Sarino - open for dinner
The Irish Rover – open for lunch and dinner
The Post - open for dinner
To learn more about House of Ruth and its mission, visit HouseofRuth.net.
