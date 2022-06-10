LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A dinosaur-themed walk-through tour is coming to the Kentucky Exposition Center.
Dino and Dragon Stroll, a national touring event, comes to Louisville for the first time June 18-19.
According to a news release, it's North America's only tour that lets attendees walk through the exhibit and come close to life-sized dinosaurs and dragons. The dinosaurs and dragons feature advanced animatronic and sound technology.
Some of the dinosaurs and dragons are more than 28 feet tall and longer than 60 feet.
Guests can walk through the exhibit at their own pace. Children can also participate with a hands-on craft station.
Timed tickets are available with entry every half hour. There's a sensory friendly session at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by the exhibit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Sunday, it goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information and tickets, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.