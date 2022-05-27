LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The West Broadway convenience store that ended up in the heart of Louisville protests in 2020 is fighting back.
When protests erupted across Louisville in 2020 after Louisville Metro Police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor, Dino's was caught in the crossfire. The store was set on fire, looted and damaged.
Now it's owners filed a lawsuit, saying its insurance company won't pay up.
It all goes back to June 1, 2020. Video shows fire breaking out at the Dino's Food Mart, located at the intersection of South 26th Street and West Broadway. That's the day David McAtee, who ran a barbeque business near that property, was shot and killed by the Kentucky Army National Guard.
The lawsuit says the business was closed because of civil unrest, and the fire started late that night when someone through a Molotov cocktail on the roof.
Firefighters put out the flams, but a crowd later looted the store, stealing inventory and equipment and damaging the building.
According to the lawsuit, a representative of the insurance company showed up at the store to appraise the damage and take photos. But two years later, the owners have yet to receive any insurance payments.
As a result, they filed a lawsuit against Encova Service Corporation and Motorist Mutual Insurance Group. Dino's claims the companies acted in bad faith, are under a breach of contract and are obligated to pay under the terms of the policy.
The lawsuit asks for court fees to be refunded, and for payment, not only to cover the damage from looters but also the damages it suffered since then because it hasn't gotten its insurance payments.
It does not list a specific amount. That would be determined by a jury, should the case go to trial.
Lawsuits represent only one side of a story. WDRB News has reached out to Encova for its reaction, and is awaiting the insurance company's response.
