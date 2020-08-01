LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fifty-nine Catholic priests and 31 others associated with the Diocese of Covington, Kentucky, have sexually abused children since the 1950s, according to a report released Friday on the diocese's website.
"There are no words to adequately express the sorrow and shame I feel," Rev. Roger J. Foys wrote in an apology released with the report. "I can never apologize enough to those who have been harmed by any representative of the church. I beg your forgiveness in the name of the church."
Two former FBI agents reviewed thousands of records to compile the report. Of the 59 accused priests, all but 14 are dead.
"Inclusion on this list does not necessarily indicate that an accused priest, religious, deacon or lay employee has been found guilty of a crime or liable for any civil claim," the diocese said in a statement. "... An allegation of sexual abuse of a minor is deemed substantiated when there is probable cause for believing the claim is true. The following may be considered as evidence of probable cause: admission of guilt by the accused;
- guilty finding rendered by a court;
- finding rendered by an investigative process shows cause for believing the allegation is true on an objective basis;
- the accused, when presented with the allegation and afforded a reasonable opportunity to respond, declined to address the allegation; or
- the Special Masters appointed by the Court in the class action litigation against the Diocese made a monetary award from the class settlement fund based on a sworn claim form alleging one or more incidents of sexual abuse of a minor by the accused, and any other evidence that was submitted on behalf of the claimant.
The diocese paid more than $81 million to sexual abuse victims in a 2006 court settlement. In a statement, officials said the diocese has policies and practices in place that will prevent future abuse, including mandatory background checks for all priests, deacons, staff and volunteers who work with children.
To the best of Foys' knowledge, he said, "there is no priest in public ministry in the Diocese of Covington who has abused a minor."
