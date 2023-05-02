LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sherman Minton Bridge will close several times over the next month so crews can transition into the third phase of the bridge renewal project.
Starting Friday, May 19, through Monday, May 22, eastbound Interstate 64 across the bridge will close.
The Sherman Minton Renewal team will be implementing three directional closures of the Sherman Minton Bridge in May.-5/19-22: Eastbound I-64-5/23-26: Westbound I-64-5/30-6/5: Westbound I-64Read more: https://t.co/UJmb4KuDOK@KYTCDistrict5 | @INDOTSoutheast pic.twitter.com/EyFUYQyCzm— Sherman Minton Renewal (@ShermanRenewal) May 2, 2023
The westbound lanes of I-64 will close for three days after that, from Tuesday, May 23 through Friday, May 26.
After reopening for a few days, the westbound lanes of I-64 will close again for six days, from Tuesday, May 30, through Monday, June 5.
Project officials said the closures are "weather permitting."
The second phase of the renewal project started in December last year.
The work is part of the ongoing Sherman Minton Renewal Project, which is aimed at painting and rehabilitating the now 60-year-old bridge. The project is anticipated to give the bridge up to 30 more years of life.
For more information about the project and for updates, click here. To look at the construction timeline for the project, click here.
