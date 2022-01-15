LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A Louisville woman is becoming more and more frustrated after her car was hit by another and now she’s worried she will miss life-saving doctor’s appointments because of it.
On Dec. 22, Nina Jordan-Smith was turning from Hurstbourne Parkway onto Westport Road when a Ford F-150 hit the side of her van causing severe damage.
“I hear a scream, a bang, and I feel my car lift up,” said Jordan-Smith. Her daughter was also in the van with her.
Due to COVID precautions and short staffing, LMPD’s current policy does not have officers respond to non-injury accidents.
“I talked to my insurance company - they have been trying to get a hold of him. They can't find any numbers in his name,” said Jordan-Smith.
That’s because the man’s insurance expired two weeks earlier.
But the impact to Jordan-Smith was more than just to her car. She’s been on disability and since she can’t use her car, she’s concerned about missing appointments with her pulmonologist and other doctors.
"I have to depend on my children to take me somewhere, take me to the doctor, get an Uber or something, and it's very expensive.
Smith said she just wishes the man would just offer to pay her deductible.
“Now I have to come up with a deductible and possibly have my insurance go up because he didn't do what he should do,” she said.
The earliest she can get her car into a shop is Feb. 7 – and she has doctor’s appointments before then.
"I just wish the man would come forward and at least take responsibility for what he did. It may be a hardship on him but it's more of a hardship on me,” said Jordan-Smith. “It's just wrong. People need to treat each other better.”
WDRB reached out to Louisville Metro Police Department, who said it is a civil case. Smith said she filled out a police report and was just a few months away from having the van fully paid off.
