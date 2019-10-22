LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A plane on fire with injured passengers is just one of the scenarios being played out at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
It's all part of the largest training exercise ever conducted at the airport, which partnered with outside agencies for the required training that simulates an actual emergency.
Airport officials want the public to be aware of the drills this week, so there's no concern or panic from travelers passing through -- or traffic passing the airport on the interstate.
During Tuesday's drill, officials staged a scenario where a plane crashed and caught fire with passengers on board. The goal is to make the drill as life-like as possible.
The “fire” is out. Now more crews have been dispatched just like in a real scenario to begin “triage.” @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/uWvxXofZzW— Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) October 22, 2019
The airport is required to conduct this type of training every three years; this time officials wanted to incorporate as many agencies as possible just like if an emergency were to really happen.
The airport gathered around 150 volunteers from the community and is utilizing dozens of firefighters, several fire trucks, and other emergency responders.
Dan Mann, executive director of Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, says the training is invaluable.
"Really practicing this integration of all the mutual aid is really the lessons that will be learned out of this," Mann said. "And then we'll put new practices and procedures in place. We'll fix some of the communication things that will inevitably come out of an exercise of this magnitude. So it's super critical. You hope it never happens."
Tuesday's exercise wrapped up shortly before noon, but more drills are planned for Wednesday and Thursday. So if you see smoke, flames and emergency vehicles, don't be alarmed. It's only a drill.
