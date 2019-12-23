LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Small businesses and nonprofits in Carroll and Trimble counties that were damaged by excessive rain and flooding in March may be eligible for disaster loans.
The U.S. Small Business Administration said Monday that Economic Injury Disaster Loans are available to “small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and private nonprofit organizations” that suffered financial losses as a direct result of the disaster.
“These counties are eligible because they are contiguous to one or more primary counties in Indiana,” said Ken Fleming, director of the SBA’s Field Operations Center East.
The loan can be up to $2 million, with interest rates of up to 4% for small businesses and 2.75% for private nonprofits, with terms of up to 30 years. The SBA determines eligibility based on the size of the applicant, type of activity and its financial resources.
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via SBA’s secure website.
Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or by sending an email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Loan applications can be downloaded from www.sba.gov. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
Applications must be completed no later than Aug. 17.
