LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An expert on disaster medicine said Friday that the expansive Kentucky Exposition Center is a good location for a field hospital, as ordered by Gov. Andy Beshear.
Beshear issued an order Thursday to convert the Expo Center, normally the home of the Kentucky State Fair, into a 2,000-bed field hospital.
"The large space would be very helpful," said Dr. Brad Olds, medical officer for the Kentucky Disaster Medical Assist Teams. "Its central location would be very helpful."
The plan would be utilized if the COVID-19 pandemic overwhelms the regular health care system.
"Our goal is to be ready when the surge comes," Beshear said Thursday. "That doesn't mean that we wait until we don't have enough space and then try to put this together."
Olds, who is also an emergency physician at Norton Women’s & Children’s Hospital, said now is the time to prepare, but the conversion is a huge challenge.
"You're going to have to move in everything else that you need — whether it's beds, partitions, medications, let alone staff, let alone food — for all these people," he said.
The Kentucky National Guard is in charge of the project, with help from the Army Corp of Engineers.
Spokespersons for both the governor’s office and the National Guard said plans are in the preliminary stages, and there is no timetable yet for completing the project.
In Lexington, the University of Kentucky is converting the Nutter Fieldhouse practice facility into a 400-bed field hospital with water, food services, showers and restrooms.
