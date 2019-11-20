LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The lawmaker who represents the Highlands is leaving Louisville Metro Council.
District 8 Councilman Brandon Coan announced in a newsletter to constituents Wednesday that he won't run for reelection in 2020 after four years in the position.
Coan, who also works as an attorney and consultant, said he's "keeping the commitments" he campaigned on and called his time on Metro Council "a challenging, rewarding, sometimes frustrating and deeply meaningful personal experience."
"... To quote George Costanza, it’s not you, it’s me," Coan wrote. "More specifically (and like everything), it’s timing. Over the last four years, also, I have wandered off the career path, let my health slip a bit and become a parent.
"I turn 40 next year. My family is the most important thing to me. Four more years (and 100 more newsletters!) after 2020 may be overcommitting myself, which is a risk I am not willing to take."
During his final year in office, Coan said he will "stay the course" and focus on improving the district's streets, preserving and developing its neighborhoods, beautifying its public spaces and refreshing its local business corridors. The district is on track, he said, to accomplish his four-year objectives.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.