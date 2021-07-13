LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the start of the 2021-22 school year around the corner, districts are working on reopening plans and determining whether or not masks will be required.
Clarksville Community Schools on Tuesday signed off on a reopening plan that will recommend — but not require — masks for students, staff and visitors inside school buildings.
However, masks will be required on school buses, at least until Sept. 13, or until the requirement is lifted by the federal government.
Seating charts will be used on buses and in classrooms to help with social distancing and contact tracing.
If unvaccinated students or staff are exposed to COVID-19, they have to complete a 10-day quarantine. Fully vaccinated individuals don't need to quarantine if they don't have any symptoms.
The district said the plan will be updated as conditions and recommendations from health officials change.
