LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fourth Street Live! was shimmering on Sunday for the launch of the "Divas Live Drag Brunch."
The Sports and Social Club hosted the event featuring it's new and updated menu, specialty cocktails and performances from several drag queens. The event also marked the relaunch of Sunday brunches at The Sports and Social Club from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Many of the queens came from Baltimore and Washington, D.C. They were excited to be able to perform in Louisville. Some other performers were from the city.
"I would say the opportunity to be able to open this new brunch for them is absolutely incredible," said Evon Michelle, event host. "Being able to showcase drag from far and near is just a super-exciting thing that we get to do."
