LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A diver who went missing in Prospect last week was later found in the Ohio River, according to the Oldham County Coroner's Office.
Around 12:45 p.m. on Friday, someone called 911 that a diver who was working at a business near the 1900 block of Victory Lane had failed to surface.
The North Oldham Fire Department used its river response vessel to search the area, and the Louisville Metro Police Department's dive team was then called in to assist because of "hazardous river conditions."
William Keith Elkins, 58, was pulled from the river around 8:30 p.m. that night by dive team members, according to Pendleton.
Drift Bar, which is near where Elkins was working, posted on its Facebook page that they lost "a good friend."
Pendleton said autopsy results are pending, and the investigation could take several months to complete.
