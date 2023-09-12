CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Emergency crews responded Tuesday afternoon to the report of a submerged vehicle at a quarry in Camp Sandy, Indiana, a small town on the Ohio River just south of Leavenworth.
Crews responded around 2 p.m. to the Mulzer Crushed Stone quarry along the Ohio River in Crawford County, off Alton Fredonia Road just south of Leavenworth. Emergency officials on scene said a vehicle went into the water, and they're searching for person who may have been inside.
Divers responded to the quarry, but there's no word on if anyone is hurt or exactly what happened.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Crawford County Emergency Management Agency said the dive team is looking for an individual in the water of the quarry, but did not elaborate further.
The DNR is working with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office on the investigation.
This story will be updated.
