LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "For Lease" signs decorate buildings and windows along Dixie Highway.
Why?
Businesses say they're seeing a lack in customers because of the Dixie Highway Project.
The construction of new crosswalks, sidewalks and medians have created quite the traffic problem, but it's expected to be finished by the end of the year. That didn't matter to some business owners.
"(Construction) had Dixie Highway blocked in one way, shape or form for several miles and once you impact one area, people avoid the whole area," said Terry Osting, owner of Heitzman Bakery.
Heitzman Bakery just closed its doors for good at its Dixie Highway location. Not only did they see negative effects from traffic problems, but the new median blocks the northbound lane from turning into the store.
"It was really our only choice, because we really had a great unknown of what our sales were going to be for that large of a store," Owner Tony Osting said.
Osting said sales at the bakery are down $200,000 from two years ago. That's when he said the Dixie Highway construction began running its course. Now, he's moved all operations to Heitzman location on Bardstown Road.
Drive on down Dixie Highway, and you'll run into Shively Sporting Goods. You've got to pass the store and turn at the light to get there. A reason the store initially saw a decline in business.
"During the construction part, we saw a terrible, terrible effect on our walk-ins, because they couldn't get to us," said Trish Morrison Call, an owner of Shively Sporting Goods.
Owners of the sporting goods store have seen the positive impacts of this project, citing a better flow of traffic and fewer accidents that they've noticed. However, the business was no stranger to the negative effects.
"I think that from a traffic flow, the way the city wanted it, it has turned out well," she said. "From all of your owners of stores and retail, it has been quite challenging."
Most businesses seem to be keeping hope that things will play out well once construction is complete, but others are taking their business elsewhere — literally.
"It's a great unknown, in my mind, at this point," Osting said.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.